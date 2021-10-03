THOMASVILLE — As they seek to promote the message of preventing house fires, Thomasville Fire Department and Sechrist-Davis Funeral Home will partner today to host Safety Fest in Thomasville.
The community is invited to Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home at 18 Randolph St. as part of Fire Prevention Week. From 6 to 8 p.m., fire fighters, police, EMS, sheriff’s deputies, members of the forest service and those associated with the D.A.R.E. Program will gather to educate younger members of the community about fire safety.
A helicopter from the hospital is scheduled to fly over for the children in attendance, who will have an opportunity to win one of two free bicycles from Sechrest-Davis. Hot dogs and popcorn will be available during the event, as long as supplies last, and a raffle will be held.
Safety Fest has been held at the funeral home on Randolph dating back eight years, when Jimmy Stepp, funeral director and location manager at Sechrist-Davis, said his group got involved.
“One of my former colleagues has worked a lot with the fire department, and we had been involved with it the previous years,” Stepp said. “Having the space in the parking lot at the funeral home, we just said why not have it here in 2014. It’s just worked out well with the library beside us, with enough space for parking. It’s just a little bit larger facility than having it at the fire department.”
If all goes well, Stepp said attendees will go away from today’s event with a more extensive knowledge of how to prevent disasters, as well as having had a good time.
“We’ve been grateful to be able to help and get the community involved,” Stepp said. “I think it’s a very important thing. Whether someone has to deal with it or not, it’s something they should learn as a child.
“It’s going to be a great community event.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.