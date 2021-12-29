THOMASVILLE
Carson Little’s favorite motorcycle was a sleek Harley-Davidson Knucklehead, which he bought new in 1938 for just over $550.
You might’ve thought Little was the knucklehead, though, when he announced his intentions for the bike later that same year. The 24-year-old Thomasville man planned to ride his motorcycle from the Chair City all the way to Pasadena, California — a daunting 2,500-mile trek — to watch the Rose Bowl, which would take place on Jan. 2, 1939.
So Little was going to spend more than a week riding from coast to coast on a motorcycle that didn’t have shock absorbers.
In the dead of winter.
To watch a football game he didn’t have a ticket to.
And then ride back.
Confidentially, that may be the very definition of a knucklehead.
Perhaps you could chalk up Little’s rip-roaring road trip to the foolishness of youth, except that he made the same trip six more times — on the same motorcycle — and he was, ahem, 74 the last time he did it.
Little dreamed up the inaugural trip in 1938 when he learned Duke University’s undefeated, unscored-upon football team would be playing against Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl. One of Little’s pals from Thomasville, Willard “Bolo” Perdue, played for Duke, so Little and another Thomasville buddy, Glenn Poole, decided to brave the elements and make the long motorcycle trip to support their hometown guy.
“We wore long-handled underwear and two pairs of pants,” Little later told a reporter, “but we still froze the whole way.”
They managed to buy game tickets when they got to California … only to see Southern Cal score in the game’s final seconds to win, 7-3. They also met a few movie stars and even got beloved dancer and actress Eleanor Powell’s autograph.
All in all, if you overlook Duke’s heartbreak and the frozen long johns, it was quite the adventurous road trip for a couple of young dudes from Thomasville.
It was such a cool adventure, in fact, that Little decided in the late 1950s that he would make the trip again in 1963 for the 25th anniversary of the original trip. This time, he would take his 18-year-old son, J.C., with him, and they would ride the same motorcycle used for the 1938 trip.
There was a big ol’ horsefly in the ointment, though — Little no longer owned his ’38 Knucklehead, and he had no idea where it was. In 1948, he had sold the bike to a friend in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he had moved and opened a Harley-Davidson dealership. The friend had since sold the bike to someone else.
Amazingly, with help from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Little tracked down his old bike — it had been through 13 owners — and he bought it back for a measly $65.
Which tells you what kind of shape it was in, but Little painstakingly restored the bike to near-mint condition, and they made their sentimental journey in 1963, a most excellent father-and-son bonding opportunity.
Little made subsequent Rose Bowl trips every five years — 1968, 1973, 1978, 1983 and 1988 — no matter who was playing. He rode the same bike for every trip. In 1968, he decorated the bike with a large sign reading, “California Or Bust.” In 1973, he painted “California, Here I Come” across his windscreen.
Through it all, Little’s vintage bike never let him down. The only time he didn’t make it to Pasadena was in 1983, when sub-freezing temperatures forced him to cut the trip short.
“This thing is in perfect condition,” Little told a reporter in 1973. “I expect it to be going a hundred years from now. I’m hoping one of my descendants will ride it to the Rose Bowl in the year 2038.”
Little died in 1996, leaving behind one of the quirkier legacies you’ll ever hear tell of. But do you think Little — whose nickname was “The Motorcycle Man” — regretted any of those crazy cross-country trips for even one second?
Come on now. To believe that, you’d have to be a real knucklehead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.