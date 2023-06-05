ARCHDALE — Ronald “Ronnie” David Bumgardner, 77 of Archdale went home to be with the Lord, Sunday morning, May 28, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.
Ronnie was born March 7, 1946 to the late Walter Bumgardner and Mertie Cross Bumgardner in Guilford County. He served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force.
Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Everhart of the home; his daughter, Andrea McQuaigue and husband Jeff of Trinity; two granddaughters, Meredith and Madelyn; three siblings, Joe Bumgardner and wife Linda, Judy McDaniel and husband Lannie, Jerry Bumgardner and wife Libby.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Morris Little officiating. The family will greet friends the night before on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Baptist Church or Trinity Christian Academy.
