ARCHDALE — Ronald “Ronnie” David Bumgardner, 77 of Archdale went home to be with the Lord, Sunday morning, May 28, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.

Ronnie was born March 7, 1946 to the late Walter Bumgardner and Mertie Cross Bumgardner in Guilford County. He served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force.