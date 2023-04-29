TARBORO — Mr. Richard Covington Lambeth, 80, of Tarboro, formally of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at ECU Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, North Carolina. Richard was born April 13, 1943 in Davidson County to the late James Erwin Lambeth Jr. and Katherine Covington Lambeth. He was a graduate of Thomasville High School, after graduation he attended Kendall School of Design and graduated from the University of Michigan. Being from a family-owned business, he followed in those footsteps and began working for Erwin Lambeth Industries. While working there he held many prestigious positions. He had a strong work ethic that never went unnoticed. He was always willing to help anyone till a task was complete. Richard worked for over 45 years in the furniture industry and finished his career out at Theodore Alexander. Being a native of Thomasville Richard held many titles in the Thomasville community such as, serving on city council, school board, rotary club, and even coaching his sons little league football team. Richard was an avid University of Michigan fan. He enjoyed deer hunting with the North State Hunt club for over 25 years.
Everyone who knew Richard loved him. He had a heart of gold and was the definition of a giving heart and doing for others. He will be greatly missed by all.
