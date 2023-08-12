THOMASVILLE — Seventy-three years after he went missing from a North Korean battlefield, Army Cpl. Rex Warner Powell has made it back home to North Carolina.

On Tuesday afternoon, five members of the Rolling Thunder advocacy group for POWs and MIAs provided a motorcycle escort for Powell as the flag-draped casket bearing his remains was transported from Piedmont Triad International Airport to Thomasville, where his only surviving family members live.