DAVIDSON COUNTY — A date has been decided for the retrial of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens in the death of Jason Corbett, a Limerick businessman who was killed in August 2015.

Judge David Hall announced Wednesday that jury selection for the murder trial is scheduled to begin June 26, 2023. Hall said that both prosecution and defense attorneys had worked toward expediting the trial, but there were “realities that could not be overcome” in the long-awaited proceedings that will transpire nine months from now.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos