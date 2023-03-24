THOMASVILLE — Mark Kattner’s last day as chief of police came weeks ago. On Monday, he completed his final act as an official representative of the city of Thomasville.
Kattner, who served as police chief from 2019-2023 and in law enforcement for a total of 35 years, recently called it a career. City leaders have expressed their appreciation for his leadership of the department since.
It was the Thomasville City Council’s turn this week, as the city presented Kattner with his badge and service weapon at its regular March meeting.
“We wish him the very best on his retirement, and we [honor] the commitment to protect and serve the citizens of Thomasville,” Mayor Raleigh York Jr. said. “We appreciate the service offered to the city.”
Kattner’s career began in 1986 when he became a reserve officer with the Greensboro Police Department. In 1987, he was hired as a patrol officer with the High Point Police Department. He spent 10 years with High Point and arrived in Thomasville in 1998.
“I remember the day Kattner was sworn in,” said Ronald Bratton, councilman and former Thomasville Police chief. “I was younger then. I knew when we hired Kattner that he’d go far, both on patrol and one day as chief.”
Kattner’s assignments in Thomasville included that of patrol sergeant, as well as lieutenant in both the Narcotics Unit and Services Division. He was promoted to captain of field operations in 2012 and became a major with the department in 2017.
In April 2019, Kattner was promoted to chief.
Kattner served as the building liaison during the construction of the new 40,000-square-foot, two-story police department that was opened in May 2020. The oversight of that project resulted in the replacement of a 19,000-square-foot building that was built in 1938. Kattner also became chief during one of the more dire health crises in recent memory.
His efforts and the efforts of the department resulted in recognition by the North Carolina League of Municipalities in July 2020.
