TRIAD — A retired minister who formerly worked in High Point and Thomasville has been arrested and charged with sex offenses because of things that investigators say happened earlier this month and last month at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, including indecent exposure.

Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden, 71, of Colfax was arrested Wednesday after investigations of two reported sex offenses from June 24 and July 14 at the farmers market on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.