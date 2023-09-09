SILVER VALLEY — With no regrets about giving his dream a try, Coleman’s Kitchen owner Michael Coleman has decided to close just shy of his one-year opening anniversary.
The Silver Valley community restaurant at 8298 S. NC Highway 109 next to the Giddy Quik convenience store will serve its last mill on Sept. 14. It opened on Sept. 26, 2022.
“It just came down to finances,” he said. “The economy is a humongous part of this.”
The small restaurant that has served home cooked breakfasts and lunches just could not sustain the level of business daily to make a profit. Coleman said he understands that people have cut back on eating out because of inflation.
“I had my regulars and I know it takes a while for a new business to make money, but I didn’t see it changing soon,” he said. “I just needed more. I could make a $1,000 or more on a Saturday, but I needed that more than Saturdays. We also had days where you make $400 or $500. It just goes back to the economy. we covered the bills and salaries, but I needed more to continue.”
Lucy Hunt of Asheboro is definitely a “regular.” She eats breakfast six days a week at Coleman’s Kitchen and did that before Coleman bought the eatery when it was called Bill’s Grill.
“I’ve been coming here for 10 years,” she said. “I like the food and I like the people. I hate to hear it’s closing. I have a restaurant next to me in Asheboro I could walk to, but I come here.”
Carol Thompson of Trinity sat in the booth next to Hunt on Wednesday morning. She comes for a sausage gravy biscuit at least once a week.
“I started coming when Michael opened the restaurant,” she said. “He worked with my dad and my dad told me he is a great cook. He is. I’m sad he is closing.”
Coleman has loved cooking for years. He is a self-professed foodie. When he was a teenager playing football at Burlington Cummings High School he would whip up meals or snack foods for his buddies when they would get together to watch college football games. His friends would pay for the ingredients so Coleman would make the food for their sports gatherings.
He said he understands another person is ready to come in after he closes to reopen the business as a restaurant. Coleman plans to go back to work as a landscaper, what he was doing before he opened Coleman’s Kitchen.
He will miss working with his family. His wife, a Davidson County Schools teacher, helped on the weekends as did their three children.
“I don’t know that I can call myself a businessman, but I will,” he said. “A good businessman knows when to step away. I won’t say I won’t do this again if the opportunity presents its self under the right conditions. Opening a restaurant was a dream for me. I have no regrets trying.”
