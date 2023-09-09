THONWS-09-09-23 COLEMAN'S CLOSING.jpg

Coleman’s Kitchen owner Michael Coleman, seated against wall, left, talks with one of his customers Wednesday morning about his decision to close the Silver Valley community restaurant on Sept. 14.

SILVER VALLEY — With no regrets about giving his dream a try, Coleman’s Kitchen owner Michael Coleman has decided to close just shy of his one-year opening anniversary.

The Silver Valley community restaurant at 8298 S. NC Highway 109 next to the Giddy Quik convenience store will serve its last mill on Sept. 14. It opened on Sept. 26, 2022.

