LINWOOD — A Davidson County house listed on the National Register of Historic Places is one step closer to becoming a private residence once again after phase one of two has been completed to stabilize and repair the historic home.

Preservation North Carolina has completed phase one of the restoration efforts, securing the exterior of the historic Beallmont House. Built about 1763 by either the original land grant holder, Dr. Robert Moore, or his son, Ebenezer, Beallmont is now secure and weather-tight, said Annie Jernigan, marketing manager for PNC. The house was built approximately 59 years before Davidson County existed.