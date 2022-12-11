THOMASVILLE — A group of men responsible for an unbeaten wrestling season more than 50 years ago at Thomasville High School reassembled last month to honor the period they shared and to remember the ones no longer here.
When retired Thomasville wrestling coach Phil Kanoy bumped into an old friend at the NC Wrestling Hall Of Fame Celebration & Banquet earlier this year, he didn’t expect what would soon follow. Kanoy’s second season coaching the Bulldogs coincided with a group of upperclassmen who led the squad to an unblemished record during the 1970-71 season.
The captain of that year’s team was James Mock. Cecil Mock, NCHSAA assistant commissioner of officiating and brother of James, approached Kanoy and greeted him as the two hall-of-famers often do. This time, he had a surprise. His brother, who lives in Philadelphia, had showed up for the event.
“I said, ‘Look here, Coach Kanoy,’ ” Cecil Mock said. “You talk about two men who enjoy each other’s company. That put 10 years on Coach Kanoy’s life.”
After that run-in between men whose decades of physical distance did nothing to diminish the significance of seeing each other once again, Cecil Mock said the wheels began turning in his brother’s head. The meeting had prompted memories of a significant era of his life to spring to mind.
James Mock, senior captain of the 16-0 Thomasville 1970-71 wrestling team, went to work planning a larger-scale reunion of the remaining members of that team. His preparation came to fruition on Nov. 2, when the group gathered at The Finch House to celebrate the team which placed fourth in the Western High School Athletic Association.
“James started this crazy idea,” Cecil Mock said. “ ‘Why don’t I get [together] a reunion of the undefeated wrestling team of 1970-71?’ From May 22 to Nov. 2, that’s how quickly he put it together.
“That night was just incredible. You’re talking about a group of men up there sharing their lives today, where they went through integration together.”
Current school officials, including Thomasville High School Principal Megan Silvey and Athletic Director Steve Bare, were on hand as Mayor Raleigh York Jr. offered prepared remarks to kick off a night that covered a spectrum of emotions. Four members of the 1970-71 team have died since their unbeaten season. Among those who passed away are Mark Atwater, Randy Hall, Charles Reese and Van Helms, who was a tri-team captain.
That group was at the forefront of James Mock’s mind when he put together the list of folks he would invite.
“The meeting was more about recognizing and saying goodbye to some people that I hadn’t gotten a chance to,” James Mock said, choking back the emotion tied to memories of his fallen teammates. “It was to me a labor of love.”
James Mock said he contacted family members of each of his deceased teammates. They were all up for the reunion, so he let everyone know the event was a go.
For the coaches, families and participants of the group that won those 16 games 51 years ago — going 7-0 in the South Piedmont Conference in the process — it hardly could have meant more.
“From my standpoint, you talk about being rewarded, that’s better than a big paycheck,” Kanoy said. “A million dollars can’t give you that enjoyment. You go through life and hope you make some contribution to society. That, to me, made me feel like, well, I must have done a little bit of good along the way. It just made me feel so good that they cared about coming and being there.
“I was overwhelmed with it; it was a great evening for me. I can’t express how much happiness I got that night and that has stayed with me since.”
