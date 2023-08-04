A trip for doughnuts, apple fritters and bubble tea will be much shorter for those living in the northern end of Davidson County beginning this weekend.
That’s because Red Donut Shop in Lexington opened second store in the Welcome community on Friday.
“I always wanted a second location,” said owner Saro Vay, who has partnered again with Landon Grant, who owns LG Productions, to expand the doughnut shop. Earlier this year, the two partnered to open Red Mobile 1 food trailer and did it in grand style by launching a doughnut into space and filming it.
“We wanted to get the right location,” he continued. “My partner and half my staff live in northern Davidson County. We’ve had a lot of people from Winston shop with us who have asked for a location closer to them.”
Vay and Grant also appreciate that the new location at 6640 Old Highway 52 across from Kimono’s Japanese Restaurant is a stone’s through from three schools — Welcome Elementary, North Davidson Middle and North Davidson High — that will have more than a thousand students, teachers and parents passing by on their way to school and work.
“Oh, that’s definitely good,” he said. “We already have several varsity cheerleaders volleyball players who work for me. We want to be involved in our community and the schools when we open here.”
Vay is exploring the idea of having his donuts available with his mobile food trailer at the home North Davidson High football games. Red Donuts is not finished growing with the opening of its second store, he continued. Vay is also exploring other locations and possibly franchising Red Donut Shop.
“We want to get this location opened first and do it right,” he said.
The new store will have a space theme, a nod to the business’s launching of a doughnut into space. He said the doughnuts will be made fresh daily at the Lexington location and transported to the welcome store.
The first Red Donut Shop opened in downtown Lexington in 2016 by Vay and his brothers, David, Vonnie and Sanya Vay.
Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.