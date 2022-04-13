DAVIDSON COUNTY — Possible changes could be on the horizon for Brown Middle School as it seeks to transition from the “Bruins” to the “Eagles.”
Brown Principal Kim Welch requested at the regular April school board meeting this week that the school change its colors and mascot to be consistent with the feeder pattern from Brown to East Davidson. The Davidson County Board of Education voted in favor of support for the move from the blue and white to gold, black and white.
This measure is not uncommon, as all other Davidson County middle and high school feeder patterns now have the same color combinations and mascot. Brown was the last remaining holdout, as Ledford Middle School also made the transition from Patriots to Panthers.
“This would be a huge undertaking for our athletic department,” Welch said. “We understand that this would not happen overnight. … A total of about 550 [residents] did vote and give their input, and really the only response I saw from parents and community who said no was just out of, ‘I attended Brown Middle School and I was a Bruin.’ ”
Welch said she presented this potential change to the school’s advisory group, which involves parental input. It was also presented to staff at grade-level meetings, where she said the idea gained support. Through community surveys, it was determined that 84.6% of staff members, 57.1% of students and 61% of parents/community members would be in favor of the change.
Welch added that she believes it would help provide consistency in purchasing clothes for students. From a parent’s perspective, Welch said it would help financially to streamline the school colors and mascot. Rather than buying clothing items for middle school students to wear for a year or two, then having to change it up at the high school, she said parents could find consistency in purchasing only gold, black and white apparel.
“For us, I think it’s very exciting, and it’s been a conversation that has been going on for years,” Welch said. “Being a member of the community, I’ve heard it for years. When I got to the school in December, [former principal] Dr. Brooks had said to me that she had kind of started this conversation back in the fall and she had hoped I would continue it.”
Welch and Mandy Beck, Brown’s athletic director, began preliminary estimates on the cost of purchasing athletic apparel that feature the gold, black and white color scheme. According to Welch, replacing uniforms would come at a cost of approximately $25,000.
Gym renovations could range from $11,000 to $15,000. New mats would run nearly $2,200. Recovering the score table would cost $550. Basketball goal mats would be $398. The total cost associated with making the transition from blue and white to black and gold comes to $48,861.50.
