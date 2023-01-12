RANDLEMAN — Two of the area’s most successful girls programs faced off in a rare nonconference battle Wednesday.
In a game that came down to the wire, it was Randleman that held onto a slim lead, escaping with a 41-36 victory over Ledford. The Panthers (13-2) rallied from 18 points down in the third quarter to trail by only one with 1:44 remaining, only to fall short as time ran out on the team’s rally.
“I’m really proud of my team for fighting back, because we could have rolled over easily,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “We scored 15 in the fourth, versus I think they had three or four. And they’re a good 2-A team, and they’re ranked pretty high. This is going to help us.”
Outscoring Randleman by nine in that final period, the Panthers drew within one possession but couldn’t get over the final hurdle. Gracyn Hall, who led the Tigers (15-1) with 12 points, helped salt the game away with a pair of free throws with 31.6 seconds to play. Her points from the charity stripe were only the Tigers’ third and fourth points in the period as a stifling Ledford defense stymied the home team throughout the quarter.
As a product of that staunch “D,” Ledford also was finally able to manufacture some offense in the fourth, getting out in transition consistently for the first time all night and tallying almost half their points on fourth-quarter layups. The Panthers simply ran out of time in attempting to chase down the Tigers after falling behind when Sarah Ledbetter fell into foul trouble.
Elizabeth York put the finishing touches on Wednesday’s contest with two more free throws with two seconds to go.
“I thought we could get out in the open floor a little bit more,” Moser said of her halftime adjustments. “We did that in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. I think in the fourth quarter, we showed the type of defense we can play, and we showed the type of offense we can play. We just played it a little too late.”
Aramy Grier finished with a game-high 14 points to pace the Panthers. Aaliyah Townes had 11.
Randleman coach Brandon Varner credited Ledford for showing tremendous fight down the stretch and reiterated a point made during his postgame discussion with Moser about iron sharpening iron. The level of competition in that contest should help to prepare both teams for the squads they’ll face in their final games of the season.
“You want to play games like that,” Varner said. “Sometimes, you play some games, and you really don’t get a lot from it. We got a lot from that, her team fighting back and our team trying to finish a game.”
In the boys’ game, Ledford was defeated 70-52 in a game the Tigers largely controlled from the outset.
A 22-point first quarter set the tone for Randleman (12-5), which sprinted out to a double-digit lead in the opening period and didn’t look back. Tyshaun Goldston led all scorers with 28 points, and two other Tigers scored in double figures, with Christian Long and Greg Price adding 14 and 10, respectively.
Whit Denny finished with 20 points for Ledford, and Nate Carr added 12. Ledford fell to 8-7 on the season.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
