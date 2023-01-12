RANDLEMAN — Two of the area’s most successful girls programs faced off in a rare nonconference battle Wednesday.

In a game that came down to the wire, it was Randleman that held onto a slim lead, escaping with a 41-36 victory over Ledford. The Panthers (13-2) rallied from 18 points down in the third quarter to trail by only one with 1:44 remaining, only to fall short as time ran out on the team’s rally.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos