THOMASVILLE — A Raleigh-based architectural firm is the top pick to design a new Thomasville city high school.
Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Kris Kennedy said the school system plans to move forward with the project as long as it can land a $60 million needs-based grant from the state’s Department of Public Instruction.
After putting in a request for qualifications in May, six firms submitted applications, but just two — SFL+a Architects and LS3P — met all of the requirements.
Kennedy recommended SLF+a, and the Thomasville Board of Education approved the selection of the firm June 26.
“They have extensive experience in designing school buildings, but the key indicator here was in helping procure the needs-based grants,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said Thomasville City Schools does not currently have a contract with SFL+a and is only in early discussions about the next steps.
The new school is estimated to cost $70 million — with $10 million expected to come from the county — and will be located on the same campus as the other Thomasville city schools.
If it receives the grant, Kennedy said the new school will tentatively take three years to complete, depending on any potential supply chain or construction issues.
Once the new school is built, the current Thomasville High School will be torn down, he said.
Without the grant, Kennedy said the school would not be able to move forward with the construction of a new high school and would have to look at solving infrastructure issues within the current building.
“There has not been a school construction in Thomasville City Schools in over 30 years,” Kennedy said. “It would mean a lot to our district and to the city.”
Upon board approval, Kennedy said the school would immediately start meeting with SLF+a to begin plans for the building before applying for the grant in the fall.
