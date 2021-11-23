DAVIDSON COUNTY — A reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases at area schools could be a sign of a shift in face covering policies, as it has in a few nearby districts.
Davidson County and Thomasville City schools continue to adhere to a mask mandate that stipulates all individuals must wear a face covering until at least the next school board meeting, now scheduled for Dec. 6. A reversal of neighboring Randolph County’s mask policy prompted some in that district to ask questions of whether an increase in the number of unmasked students will result in additional persons sent home from school.
Several parents have expressed their concern at recent school board meetings that the intended relief that would come as a result of making masks optional could be undermined by removal of students from classrooms due to COVID-19. Data from the DCS COVID-19 dashboard indicates that the frequency with which individuals have been asked to quarantine has seen a steady decline since face coverings were required in September.
According to the dashboard, the number of those excluded from school activities continued its decline during the week of Nov. 12-19. A total of 79 people were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case at school that week.
The most recent update of the DCS dashboard, as of press time, indicated that 30 positive cases among students were reported by the school system that week. Across the entire county, a total of 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Davidson County Public Health from Nov. 9-17.
According to the Thomasville City Schools dashboard, the number of those excluded from school activities reached desired levels by the school system during the week of Nov. 12-19. Only one student and one staff member had been quarantined due to exposure to a positive case at school that week.
The most recent update of that dashboard at press time indicated no positive cases were reported at TCS for the week listed. Of 2,233 students and 340 staff, only one student and one staff member had reported to have quarantined due to a COVID-19 exposure at school. A total of 10 individuals in the system were said to be symptomatic, at school or otherwise.
As of Nov. 17, the county had seen the number of those who have died from COVID-19 rise to 319 since April 2020. The state’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases had reached 1.52 million residents as of Nov. 19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, the NCDHHS reported that 1,052 people were hospitalized as of Nov. 19, a significant decrease from three months ago when more than 3,600 people were hospitalized. Of the 1.52 million total cases in North Carolina, 18,617 individuals had died. Official statewide data on the COVID-19 pandemic is available at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid -19-case-count-nc.
In Davidson County, a positivity rate of 6.0% compares to the 5.0% statewide.
The number of vaccinated Davidson residents continues to lag behind the general population, as 48% of the entire Davidson County population has been at least partially vaccinated. Of those, 45% have been fully vaccinated. In North Carolina, 53.8% are fully vaccinated, and in the U.S., that number stands at 59.1%.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
