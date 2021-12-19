WALLBURG — A public input meeting for the residents of Wallburg will be held in the first quarter of 2022, Wallburg Town Council announced last week as it received an update on N.C. Highway 109.
Dating back to the midpoint of last decade, town government officials have contacted NCDOT about what the council considers especially dangerous traffic conditions on the town’s major thoroughfare. At the regular December meeting of council, NCDOT division engineer Pat Ivey presented council with updated information on discussion at the state level related to N.C. Highway 109.
Mayor Allen Todd said the information confirmed that the town government needs to hear from its residents about what the next step in the process of alleviating traffic congestion could look like. A definitive meeting date has not been set for public input, but officials are eying mid-February or March for a possible discussion.
“There’s a lot of discussion on the conditions of 109,” Todd said. “We’ve got to have some relief. There’s been some discussion about widening (the road). It’s not a done deal, not near a done deal. It will not happen if the funding is not there. What the meetings are going to be about is for citizens to give their input on what is being proposed.”
A proposal to widen a small portion of N.C. Highway 109 is on the table for discussion. Todd said road widening would have nothing to do with any potential bypass, which council has been told will not happen for a long time.
Town officials have urged state leaders to construct some sort of bypass that would take traffic away from the community’s residential area, much of which is located along N.C. Highway 109. Adding pressure to the volume of cars moved throughout Wallburg is housing developments which have been installed over the past several years.
Growth of the town’s population has had consequences to the safety of its transportation.
“The problem we’ve got is that we have a lot of growth in the north end of the county,” Todd said. “It looks like we’ve got outside developers who are interested in concrete and block to make a profit. Concrete and block isn’t the answer to everything.
“People are moving here because they want to live a semi-rural way of life. We’ve got outside developers who are willing to take advantage of the people of this county.”
In May 2017, council members were told that a study by the N.C. Department of Transportation found the cost to reconstruct part of the highway for a bypass did not justify the expense. Council members have expressed their displeasure at the state’s position and the means by which it obtained its information.
Any plan for the road that does not involve routing traffic away from the heart of town is “like putting a Band-Aid on a wound that needs 50 stitches,” Councilman Steve Yokeley said in 2017. Yokeley explained slowed traffic near Wallburg Elementary School creates a bottleneck multiple times each day. His concerns, Yokeley said, stem from safety issues the traffic creates.
Councilman Zane Hedgecock echoed Yokeley’s frustration, saying the state wasted taxpayer money and caused the town anguish over the issue.
Despite the displeasure in the state’s position, town leaders believe something needs to be done and wish to collaborate with residents on what that next step may be.
“There will be some properties that will be affected by this thing,” Todd said. “We want to present the proposal to the citizens to see if they’re interested. … Frankly, we just don’t have the roads to support the people who are here now. Right now, we have a tremendous amount of traffic and the only way to deal with it is to slow this development.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
