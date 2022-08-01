C.G. Middleton

C.G. Middleton, sheriff of Jackson County, shot and killed Davidson County desperado Ralph Davis on Oct. 2, 1948, as Davis was trying to escape.

 File photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final story in a three-part series. The first two parts were published last Wednesday and Saturday, or you can read them online at www.tvilletimes.com

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Trending Videos