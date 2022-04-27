DAVIDSON COUNTY — A slate of candidates in a pair of pivotal Davidson County primaries appear on ballots for voters who head to the polls this week for early voting.
Republican incumbent commissioners Chris Elliott, Steve Shell, Don Truell and Karen Watford face challenges from six others in their primary and one in the general. Sheriff Richie Simmons is opposed by a fellow former highway patrolman in a two-man Republican race.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SHERIFF
Mike James is a Republican challenger running for sheriff. No Democrat filed for the race, meaning the GOP primary winner in the contest between James and the incumbent Simmons is virtually assured of taking the seat.
James holds a B.S. in criminal justice from UNCC and a diploma from Northwestern University, where he graduated from the nine-month Police Administration Training Program. He served 28 years on the State Highway Patrol and retired as a major, acting as the director of troop operations, where he oversaw 1,800 members. Recently serving as the police chief in Spencer for 11 years, James retired to focus on his campaign for sheriff.
Simmons is seeking his second four-year term. Before becoming sheriff of Davidson County, he retired as a sergeant from the State Highway Patrol in 2015 with 24 years of service. Preceding his time with the NCSHP, Simmons began his career in 1986 as a police officer with the Mount Airy Police Department where he also served as a joint SWAT team member with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.
DAVIDSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Tonya Lanier is the lone Democrat running for one of four at-large seats on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners. With no primary opposition, she will advance to face four Republican candidates in the November general election. Currently employed as a paralegal for a local municipality, her previous political involvement includes 12 years on the Lexington City Council and six years on the Lexington Board of Education. She is a trustee of the Davidson-Davie Community College, a member of the North Carolina and Winston-Salem paralegal associations, Friends of the Lexington Library, the ARC of Davidson County, and Davidson County and North Carolina genealogical societies.
Elliott is seeking reelection as a Republican to one of four at-large seats on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners. GOP primary voters will select four candidates out of 11 who are running to advance to the fall general election. A safety professional who currently works as the safety and risk manager for Rockingham County government, Elliott assumed his current role after leaving Davidson County government after more than 17 1/2 years.
Shell is the current chairman of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners. He has served with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, is past president of Shell Driving School Inc. and current president of A1A Company and East Coast Sureties. Retired as a licensed private investigator and licensed counterintelligence agent, Shell has received training from instructors of the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Secret Service, the N.C. Department of Insurance and Private Protective Services.
Truell, former Thomasville police chief, was elected to his first term as county commissioner in 2002, following a four-year term on City Council and mayor for the city of Thomasville. A resident of Thomasville, Truell currently represents Davidson County as a trustee on the Piedmont Authority of Regional Transportation governing board. His involvement also includes service as vice-chairman on the Piedmont Triad Regional Council of Governments and Economic Development Commission PTCOG Area Advisory Agency on Aging.
Watford spent 32 years as a teacher in Davidson County Schools. A graduate of East Davidson High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from UNCG. She is married to state Rep. Sam Watford, R-Davidson. She currently serves on the county Hospice board and on the Davidson County Aging Services Planning Committee. She’s active with the county GOP and Republican Women, as well as the Thomasville Woman’s Club.
Zak Crotts is a former Davidson County Commissioner. He owns several small businesses within Davidson County, where he’s also building an equestrian and cattle farm. Crotts has been the county GOP treasurer, NCGOP treasurer and chairman of the 13th Republican congressional district. He served in the Army and National Guard from 1999 until 2005.
Don Deal has been a small business owner for 19 years. He attended North Davidson High School and graduated in the class of 1999. Deal has said he feels the biggest challenge the county faces is the rapid growth it is currently experiencing, emphasizing the need for long-term planning. The needs of first responders, such as law enforcement and search-and-rescue, are among his stated priorities, as he seeks to help provide adequate manpower and equipment.
Mandy Kiser, a Republican, worked as an agent for N.C. Farm Bureau for three years after leaving a 21-year banking career. She graduated from North Davidson in 1998 and started her banking career at age 18. Kiser is the treasurer for the Davidson County Republican Women’s group and member of the Kiwanis, Civitans, Parks and Recreation Board, Tourism Board and Keep Davidson County Beautiful.
Fred Langford, a Republican, is 56 years old and lives in the Ledford area. He is a professional racing engine builder and has worked in racing since 1987, currently as engine shop manager at Petty’s Garage in Randleman. Langford owns Fred’s Race Engine Design and has operated it for over 20 years. After graduating with honors from Bessemer City High School in 1984, he became a volunteer fireman, having since retired with 33 years of service between the Bessemer City and Wallburg communities.
Robert Miller, a Republican, resides in Lexington and works at Carolina Senior Care. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army, where he proudly served for 10 years. President of Compassion Inspiring Action, a local nonprofit in Davidson County, Miller said he is a proud lifelong Republican. Renewal of focus on post office relocation in Lexington, construction of a new county jail and continuing to enhance county parks and recreational areas are priorities.
Matt Mizell, a Republican from Midway, studied political science and history at High Point University and then spent four years teaching social studies in the N.C. school system before earning his MBA from Wake Forest and transitioning to a role in marketing. Mizell has indicated his belief that commissioners need to rethink priorities within the county budget, citing a desire to see a greater priority placed on public safety — which he says includes police and first responders, as well as education.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.