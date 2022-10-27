DAVIDSON COUNTY — Almost a year after the county tabled a measure that would have provided funding for design work on a new jail, the lease of the post office site that had been considered the site for a proposed jail has been extended.
The U.S. Post Office on the corner of the block on N. State St. with Davidson County Courthouse will now remain as constituted through at least June 2023. Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to extend the lease eight months.
“It seems a bit odd after so many years of trying to get access to the post office property that we’re saying, ‘No, let’s let them keep it a little bit longer,’ ” Davidson County’s attorney Chuck Frye said. “But that’s really a recognition of the circumstances of the county developing its plans for that property, a recognition of the time of year and the need for the post office to continue to function for the welfare of the community.
“I think it’s a goodwill gesture on the part of the county to allow them to remain until they can get a little further in their planning. It’s really a win-win.”
Frye said the lease for the post office goes back to 39 years ago, when Davidson County commissioners at that time purchased property.
That lease allowed the post office to remain until 2017. The post office had the right, per the terms of the 50-year lease, to purchase the property. Postal officials elected not to purchase the property.
That original lease expires at the end of the month. A new eight-month extension approved by commissioners that starts Nov. 1 could go month-to-month after that.
The new lease includes a pay rate of 10% more than the post office is currently paying and shifts the maintenance of the property to the tennant. The county had been operating under the pretense it could execute the plans to build a new jail in 2022 on the site of what is now the post office.
In December 2021, commissioners voted to table an allotment of $4 million for design work on a 587-bed jail facility, which would net 290 new beds from what is currently housed in the existing structure.
The new jail project has been in the planning phase for years, dating back to when the county constructed a new courthouse in Lexington. The need for a new jail was brought about as the number of inmates has skyrocketed in the last decade.
Sheriff Richie Simmons told the board in 2019 that the Davidson County Detention Center has issues of overcrowding, poor living conditions and safety hazards that raise concerns for employees. A December 2018 state inspection found the jail was overcrowded and had unsightly cells, defective plumbing and supervision that did not meet the state’s standard.
The current jail has 297 beds. Simmons said state inspectors found that the jail was 69 inmates over capacity on the day of inspection. The new facility would reportedly see 100 old beds abolished and 390 new established.
One of the first stages in trying to improve jail conditions also came in 2019, when commissioners approved inmate transfer agreements with three counties. Agreements with Ashe, Craven and Yadkin counties were approved in a precautionary measure to back up a previous agreement with Rowan County. Earlier in 2019, commissioners approved an arrangement to give the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office an opportunity to house inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center.
Since that time, Simmons and his staff have worked to reduce the number of inmates at the detention center without transferring inmates to Rowan County.
Issues of overcrowding have been exacerbated, Simmons has said, by the reality juvenile inmates must be separated from the general population. The situation involving juveniles and those serving time over the weekend has led to inmates sleeping on mats on the floor outside of cells.
The sheriff said he has received reports of inmates throwing objects at officers. Maintenance has also been a significant issue, the sheriff said.
Most recently, an addition of four detention officers was greenlit to improve the ratio of those charged with supervising inmates. As of last month, eight Davidson County detention officers on each squad at the jail were responsible for 306 inmates on a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week basis.
According to DCSO Maj. Billy Louie, each shift as presently constituted is hamstrung by a 37.5-to-1 inmate-to-officer ratio.
“Needless to say, this is very unsafe to any officer, regardless of any detention center structural makeup and design,” Louie said. “With an officer-to-inmate ratio of 37.5-to-1, it goes without saying that our officers’ workload exceeds what is mentally and physically healthy for anyone in their position.”
Surrounding counties maintain a lower inmate-to-officer ratio than Davidson County. It creates hardship on multiple levels, Louie said, as the county is aggressively recruiting at a time that he said has been “very challenging for law enforcement agencies across our nation.”
