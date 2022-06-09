KANNAPOLIS — A late rally by the Post 87 HiToms fell just short Tuesday, as they lost for the first time this season at American Legion Kannapolis Post 115.
Trailing 13-6, Post 87 strung together a bases-loaded walk, a run scored on a wild pitch and a three-run triple by Yates Sikes to draw within 13-11 in the top of the seventh, leaving a runner on third with two outs. A walk then brought the potential game-winning run to the plate in Dylan Story, but a towering fly ball to center fell just shy of the wall to end the game.
“We have some fight; that’s for sure,” Post 87 coach Lincoln Hewitt said. “We made way too many mistakes in the field, gave them way too many runs, [but] I think if we were to play those guys tomorrow and we’d play cleanly, I think that we would beat them.”
The HiToms fell to 5-1 on the season after opening with a series of offensive outbursts, including four wins in which they tallied double-digit runs. Unfortunately for Post 87, opposing hurler Dylan Moore kept the HiToms’ bats relatively in check throughout his outing Tuesday.
By contrast, Post 115 got started in the second inning with a five-run second inning highlighted by a pair of RBI singles and a two-run throwing error. Joe Specht delivered a three-run homer in the ensuing half-inning to bring the HiToms within two, but that would be as close as the team could manage.
Post 115 was able to extend the lead to its widest margin at 12-4 in the fifth courtesy of another error on the Post 87 infield and another pair of RBIs. Hewitt pointed to the key and untimely errors by his club as the difference in the game.
“I’m not asking these guys to make incredible plays that Derek Jeter, Fernando Tatis or some big-league guy would make,” Hewitt said. “I just want them to make the ones they should make. If we do that, I think we cut probably four or five runs off of the 13 that they scored.
“Honestly, I think that’s the biggest takeaway. … If you score 11 runs, you should expect to win.”
Post 87 is scheduled to return to the diamond today at Finch Field where the HiToms take on Davidson.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
