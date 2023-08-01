BUIES CREEK — High Point Post 87 couldn’t make a handful of close plays go its way and closed out its state tournament run.
The HiToms twice built leads — including a three-run cushion in the top of the fifth — but couldn’t hang on in falling 7-6 against Wayne County in the penultimate day of the American Legion baseball state tournament July 28 at Campbell’s Jim Perry Stadium.
“Overall, I thought we played well — but just not well enough,” Post 87 coach Luke Spiva said.
Evan Goodwin had two hits and an RBI for the HiToms, who won their first two games against Wilmington and Pitt County earlier in the week before losing against Fuquay-Varina on Thursday to set up a “win or go home” game in the double-elimination tournament.
Tanner Royals added a triple, a sacrifice fly and an RBI, while Wyatt Stanley and Devin Villaman each doubled and drove in a run. Yates Sikes and Landon Mowery each doubled to highlight a two-hit performance as Post 87 tallied 11 hits for the game — including six for extra bases.
The HiToms finished their season with a 19-6 overall record — capturing the Area III North Division title, finishing second in the Area III overall and reaching their eighth American Legion state tournament in the last two decades.
“I loved every minute of it,” said Spiva, a former Ledford standout and a mainstay in the HiToms organization who is now in his first season coaching Post 87. “I would go to war with the boys next year, the year after. I’d follow them to college if I could.
“The team was great, had pretty good chemistry, and they played well all year. The goal, at the end of the day, was to win a state championship and we came up two, three games short. But, overall, we had a fantastic year. You can never get mad at that. Just the end goal wasn’t met and that’s the frustrating part.”
The HiToms led 1-0 in the first. Then, after falling behind two runs in the second, scored one in the third and two in each of the fourth and fifth innings to lead 6-3 in the fifth. But, in the midst of the rally, aggressive baserunning led to a pair of outs they might have wished they had back.
Wayne County — led by Lane McLean with three hits, including a double, and an RBI, and Daniel Korneygay and Colin Woolard, each with two hits and an RBI — answered with the final four runs of the game. A two-run home run by Nate Smith keyed a three-run fifth to tie the game 6-6.
Then, in the seventh, a leadoff triple by Mason Moffett on a ball in the right-center field gap hit just off the center fielder’s glove as he dove and deflected beyond the oncoming right fielder. Three batters later, Kornegay then laced a one-out single to center for the walk-off victory.
Trace Aufderhar took the loss in solid relief of Kevin Villaman, who pitched well in 4 1/3 innings. Carter Gipson got the win in two innings of relief for Wayne County, which will face either Rowan County or Fuquay-Varina on the final day of the tournament.
“One or two pitches makes a ballgame,” Spiva said. “We had two baserunning mistakes. Defense was fine — Yates was a quarter inch away from making the play of the year. Our pitchers came in and did their job. They had a small strike zone to work with. I thought we did all right, but just not good enough.”
The day before, Post 87 lost 6-1 against Fuquay-Varina Post 116 on the third day of the American Legion baseball state tournament Thursday at Campbell University.
Stanley tied the game with an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth. But Fuquay-Varina scored five runs in the bottom half to regain the lead. Royals took the loss for Post 87. Tyler Shafer, Bryce Hooker and Mowery each had a hit for the HiToms.
