THOMASVILLE — Despite picking up a pair of home victories over Davidson County Post 8 in the span of a month, it was the one that mattered most for the HiToms that went the way of the Hawgs.
The season came to an end for Post 87 on Sunday with a 5-1 loss in the decisive Game 3 of its American Legion baseball series with Davidson County. The HiToms had just beaten the Hawgs at Finch Field the previous day in a 12-2 rout. Unfortunately for the hosts, they matched their lowest scoring output on the season and ended things with a thud defensively in a must-win game.
“For us, we just never really figured out how to get it done defensively and, really, to execute things when they needed to be executed,” Post 87 coach Lincoln Hewitt said. “It seemed like it was always in the biggest moments that we made the biggest possible mistakes.
“Having a feel for the game and being able to execute … we just weren’t able to figure it out.”
A disappointing conclusion to the season came at the hands of a squad that hadn’t won at Finch Field this season. The regular season meeting fell to the HiToms in an 11-8 final, but the home club couldn’t find a way to manufacture runs in Game 3.
Post 8 denied the HiToms a chance to avenge a loss to Kannapolis Post 115 that was one of the season’s more thrilling contests. A late rally by Post 87 fell just short in that June 7 tilt, a 13-11 defeat that marked the first loss of the season for the HiToms.
Kannapolis defeated Post 8 in Game 1 of their series and two teams were scheduled to face off in a winner-take-all Game 2 at Holt-Moffitt Field.
For Post 87, it’s wait until next year for a program accustomed to postseason success. With six Area III championships in 12 years — most recently in 2020 — the cupboard is hardly empty; it simply must put the pieces together and demonstrate a willingness to work harder next summer, according to Hewitt.
“Guys will outwork you,” Hewitt said. “There isn’t a person on this planet that can tell me those guys are more talented or better than us. We had the arms to get it done, we had the hitters to get it done. But if you just kind of come up show-and-go and expect things to work out for you, guys in college, they’re gonna beat you down.
“A guy who might be less of an athlete is gonna beat you out just because he works harder.”
