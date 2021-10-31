DAVIDSON COUNTY — As Thomasville Public Library wrapped up another early-voting period Saturday, candidates for city council were out stumping for last-minute votes in anticipation of Tuesday’s general election.
Election results were unofficial as of press time, but Thomasville city government is assured to see at least half of its representation undergo an overhaul. A contested mayoral race involved a sitting council member as well as the incumbent mayor, and a field of 14 council candidates did not include Neal Grimes, Jane Murphy and Pat Shelton, who did not file to retain their seats.
Mayor Raleigh York Jr. filed for reelection, challenged by Councilman Joe Leonard. All seven council seats were up this year, including those currently held by council members Ronald Bratton, Wendy Sellars and Hunter Thrift, who all ran for reelection. Besides the incumbents, 11 more filed to run for vacant council seats. Ronald Fowler, Randy Hersom, Doug Hunt, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Katrina Milburn, Lisa Shell, Jeannette Shepherd, Dee Stokes, Johnny West and Payton Williams all filed.
The newly-elected council members will now serve staggered four-year terms. Those staggered four-year terms came as a result of a decision in 2019 by Thomasville City Council members to approve an amendment to the city charter to lengthen terms from two years to four years. Moving forward, four council members will be elected in one cycle and three brought on in the other.
At that time, then-City Manager Kelly Craver recapped a few of the steps taken to reach the point of amending the charter and elaborated on the process that will ensue.
“City council approved a resolution of intent to change the city charter,” Craver said. “Beginning in the 2021 election cycle, and after that cycle, it would create a four-year staggered term for council members.”
A petition to once again place the issue on the ballot as a referendum was initially circulated by Barney W. Hill, a Fair Grove resident who was a staunch opponent to the four-year terms. Previously, residents voted in April 2003 to make each council seat an at-large, two-year term. Another referendum six years later saw a majority vote once again against four-year, staggered terms.
That petition, which was also supported by former councilman David Yemm, has since stalled. Hill died one year ago, leaving behind a legacy of being a local watchdog whose efforts yielded tangible change for many years.
“I hope the 2019 election will not be the last hurrah for the voting method blessed by Judge Bullock at the urging of [then-City Attorney] Paul Mitchell and Michael Crowell, and endorsed by the voters of this city twice,” Hill said in anticipation of the 2019 municipal election. “If it dies, part of me will die with it.”
Members of City Council were complimentary of Hill’s devotion to his causes and passion for local politics. While often disagreeing with his opinions on local government, council members conducted city business that at times rankled the Vietnam War veteran. Never was this more evident than when the board unanimously passed the ordinance amending Section 304 of the city charter to change the terms of service for the mayor and council members from two years to four.
That measure now comes to fruition, as the elected mayor will serve a four-year term beginning in December, and the four members of council with the largest vote totals this year will do likewise. The other three members of council elected finalized with this month’s canvass will receive two-year terms to commence next month.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
