Charges
• Anthony Demetrius Taylor, 31, was charged with violation of the domestic violence act, June 28.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 2:14 am
• Mickey Tylar Smith, 31, was charged with resisting a public officer, June 29.
• Beyonce Kitrah Menefee, 22, was charged with hit-and-run, June 28.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 1800 block of Liberty Drive with estimated loss of $30, June 27.
• Report of larceny in the 500 block of National Highway, June 28.
• Report of embezzlement in the 500 block of National Highway with estimated loss of $1,300, June 28.
• Report of larceny in the 700 block of Pineywood Road with estimated loss of $300, June 28.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle on Salem Street with an estimated loss of $410, June 28.
• Report of assault in the 100 block of Smith Street, June 29.
• Report of larceny in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive with estimated loss of $550.
