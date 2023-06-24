Assault
• Christian J. Mays, 37, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, June 3.
Breaking and entering
• Will’meshyah Jean’ae Barnes, 25, was charged with breaking and entering-building, June 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Nathaniel Edward Lewis, 38, was charged with larceny, June 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jose David Rodriguez-Cruz, 22, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, June 3.
• Taketta Vontreal Johnson, 25, was charged with driving while impaired, June 3.
• Wilbert Ethan James Tamayo, 19, was charged with driving while impaired, June 3.
Other charges
• Gayle Kay Ivey, 65, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 4.
• Marcus Dewayne Williamson, 46, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 6.
Incidents
• Report of assault in the 200 block of Old Lexington Road, June 2.
• Report of drug violation at National Highway and Guilford Street, June 3.
• Report of assault on Stadium Drive, June 2.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of Arthur Drive with an estimated property loss of $1,755, June 3.
• Report of a nonresidential burglary on National Highway with an estimated property loss of $8,000, June 3.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of College Street with an estimated property loss of $639, June 3.
• Report of burglary at a church in the 100 block of Sedgehill Drive with an estimated property loss of $3,819, June 4.
• Report of counterfeiting at the ABC Store on Randolph Street, June 5.
• Report of an animal bite in the 500 block of Hasty School Road, June 5.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 400 block of Price Street, June 6.
• Report of burglary at the Finch House on E. Main Street with an estimated property loss of $1,715, June 6.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 600 block of Cox Avenue, June 6.
