Assault
• Victor Manuel Villagomez, 37, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, July 2.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 1:43 am
• Brian Demond Streater, 48, was charged with breaking and entering (preparation to commit burglary or housebreakings), July 4.
• Christopher Allen Jones, 24, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, July 3.
• Syeed Adam Alston, 28, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer (not aggravated), July 1.
• Brent Ashley McDonald, 24, was charged with having no liability insurance, July 2.
• Tiffany Marie Owens, 33, was charged with driving while license revoked (impaired-driving based), July 1.
• Report of larceny in the 600 block of Julian Avenue with an estimated loss of $300, July 1
• Report of assault in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, July 2.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue with an estimated loss of $1, June 28.
• Report of theft of a truck from a business in the 500 block of E. Sunrise Avenue, June 30.
• Report of fraud in the 100 block of Kendall Mill Road, July 3.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 700 block of Burgin Street, July 4.
• Report of residential burglary in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, July 4.
• Report of fraud in the 100 block of Vivian Street with an estimated loss of $20,000, July 4.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 100 block of College Street, July 4.
