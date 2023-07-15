Assault
Assault
• Loretta Lynn Marion, 43, was charged with simple assault, July 10.
• Patrick Shawn Sylvester, 34, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, July 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Matthew Scott House, 37, was charged with driving while impaired, July 9.
Other charges
• Camella Lynn Barrier, 33, was charged with communicating threats, July 10.
• William Ray Willis, 54, was charged with no operator license, July 8.
• Teresa Worley Wagner, 60, was charged with failure to yield, July 8.
• Jasmine Magdalia Rodriguez, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 9.
• Daniel Alberto Borjas-Granados, 25, was charged with no operator’s license, July 9.
• Christopher Enrique Rubi Bonilla, 26, was charged with hit-and-run, J uly 9.
• Issac Scott Turbeville, 21, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 10.
• Lauren Ashton Smith, 34, was charged with allowing unlicensed driver to drive, July 10.
Incidents
• Report of an animal bite in the 200 block of Tower Road, July 8.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 100 block of Bish Court, July 9.
• Report of aggravated assault against a juvenile in the 200 block of Princeton Crossing, July 9.
• Report of vandalism in the 100 block of Griffith Street, July 9.
• Report of motor vehicle theft on Lambeth Drive, July 9.
• Report of larceny with an estimated loss of $2,122 in the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road, July 9.
• Report of larceny in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive with an estimated loss of $800, July 10.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 400 block of West Street, July 10.
