Assault
• Santos Carrillo, 26, was charged with first-degree sexual offense, June 22.
Breaking and entering
• Joshua Miguel Ivester, 26, was charged with breaking and entering-building, June 13.
• Jakeemi Hysaun Prince, 29, was charged with breaking and entering-building, June 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Jessie Santos, 39, was charged with felony larceny, June 11.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Carlos Lemon Cochrane, 43, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, June 21.
• Venus Brinkley Baity, 52, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, June 13.
• Oved Soto Perez, 27, was charged with driving while impaired, June 10.
Other charges
• Kishod Justt Stanton, 25, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, June 12.
• Nickalus Darrell Rhodes, 30, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 12.
• Patricia Herrera Paez, 48, was charged with no operator’s license, June 12.
• Jimmy Floyd Nobles, 35, was charged with expired current electronic inspection authorization, June 13.
• Ashley Nicole Tysinger, 30, was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, June 13.
• Bailey Cole Strickland, 24, was charged with fictitious/revoked/suspended registration, June 13.
Incidents
• Report of assault in the 400 block of James Avenue, June 10.
• Report of robbery of an individual in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, June 10.
• Report of larceny in the 100 block of Parkdale Drive, June 11.
• Report of larceny in the 1300 block of Blair Street, June 11.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 300 block of Cloniger Drive, June 11.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Bassett Drive, June 11.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, June 12.
• Report of vandalism in the 600 block of Bassett Drive, June 12.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 900 block of Randolph Street, June 12.
• Report of residential burglary on E. Sunrise Avenue, June 12.
• Report of property damage in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, June 8.
• Report of vandalism on W. Holly Hill Road, June 12.
• Report of breaking and entering a building in the 100 block of Cannon Street, June 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Bassett Drive, June 13.
• Report of larceny in the 900 block of Fisher Ferry Street, June 13.
• Report of vandalism on W. Guilford Street, June 13.
• Report of larceny in the 200 block of Salem Street, June 13.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 400 block of Lexington Avenue, June 13.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 1400 block of National Highway, June 21.
• Report of larceny from a building in the 200 block of Washboard Road, June 21.
• Report of residential burglary in the 200 block of Sheppard Street, June 20.
• Report of residential burglary in the 100 block of Transit Avenue, June 21.
• Report of three non-residential burglaries in the 100 block of Payne Road, June 21.
