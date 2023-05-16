Charges
• John Randolph Sims, 75, King Street, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, May 9.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 10:19 pm
• Police were investigating a report of trespassing at a location in the beginning block of East Guilford Street, May 7.
• Police were investigating a report of individual robbery at a location near the intersection of Turner and South streets, May 7.
• Police were investigating a report of domestic violence at a location in the 300 block of Phillips Street, May 7.
• Police were investigating a report of forcible rape at an unspecified location, May 9.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1800 block of Liberty Drive, May 9.
• Police were investigating a report of a residential burglary at a location in the 2100 block of Fisher Ferry Street, May 9.
