Charges
• Antonio Lee Elliott, 40, National Highway, was charged with DWI, Feb. 19.
• David Ross Anderson, 50, National Highway, was charged with possession of marijuana, Feb. 19.
• Oscar Ivan Reyes Hernandez, 30, Ball Park Road, was charged with felony indecent liberties, Feb. 19.
• Tyler Reid Kepley, 26, Mock Street, was charged with breaking and entering, Feb. 20.
• Derek Michael Deese, 44, Unity Street, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive, Feb. 21.
• Tiffany Lynn Catoe, 35, Lake Road, was charged with possession of marijuana, Feb. 21.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 500 block of National Highway, Feb. 19.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 200 block of Pineywood Road, Feb. 19.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 500 block of Pontiac Drive, Feb. 20.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering at a location in the beginning block of Mock Street, Feb. 20.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud false pretense at a location in the 1100 block of Trinity Street, Feb. 21.
• Police were investigating a report of a runaway at a location in the 900 block of Franklin Street, Feb. 21.
• Police were investigating a report of the residential burglary at a location in the 700 block of English Street, Feb. 21.
• Police were investigating a report of an intoxicated and disruptive at a location in the beginning block of Unity Street, Feb. 21.
• Police were investigating a report of a possessing and concealing drug paraphernalia at an unspecified location on U.S. 29, Feb. 21.
• Police were investigating a report of a non-assaultive child abuse at a location in the 900 block of Lake Road, Feb. 21.
