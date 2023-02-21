Charges
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 4:20 pm
• Adam Spencer Canoy, 27, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering, Feb. 15.
• John Delbert Dipper, 74, East Colonial Drive, Thomasville, was charged with indecent exposure, Feb. 15.
• Jason Ryan Gragg, 41, National Highway, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny, Feb. 15.
• Brandon Johnathan Leboeuf, 31, National Highway, Thomasville, was charged with failure to appear, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of the communication of threats at a location in the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of child abuse at a location in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a sex offense at an unidentified location, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 300 block of Pleasant Grove Church Road, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny of automobile accessories at a location in the 1100 block of Unity Street, Feb. 15.
