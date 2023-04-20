Alcohol/Drugs
• Cristian Jaycel Melendez Blanch, 35, U.S. 29 North, was charged with DWI, April 15.
• Timothy Lee Lowe, 42, Tremont Street, was charged with the sale of marijuana, April 15.
Other Charges
• Kerry Michelle Rumple, 38, Tremont Street, was charged with failure to appear in court, April 15.
• Ashley Brook Trafton, 32, Randolph Street, was charged with failure to appear in court, April 15.
• Adam Jacob Thomas, 22, Grimes Park Drive, was charged with felony kidnapping and breaking and entering, April 16.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, April 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation in the 200 block of Tremont Street, April 15.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting in the 1300 block of National Highway, April 15.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary in the 1300 block of Trinity Street, April 15.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary in the 100 block of Grimes Park Drive, April 15.
• Police were investigating a report of non-residential burglary in the 1100 block of National Highway, April 15.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering in the 100 block of Grimes Park Drive, April 16.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, April 16.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault in the 900 block of Franklin Street, April 16.
• Police were investigating two reports of simple assault in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, April 16.
• Police were investigating a report of kidnapping in the 100 block of Grimes Park Drive, April 16.
