Larceny/Theft
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 12:35 am
• Tevin Montez Williams, 37, was charged with larceny, July 31.
• Keisha Renee Hicks, 26, was charged with larceny, Aug. 1.
• Leandor Maurice Poole, 40, was charged with driving while impaired, July 30.
• Cynthia Wilmoth Guinn, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 30.
• John Wesley Gragg, 41, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 30.
• Jason Scott Bowman, 37, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, July 31.
• Michael Kevin Saunders, 444, was charged with second-degree trespassing, July 31.
• Elizabeth Jane French, 35, was charged with fictitious/revoked/suspended registration, July 30.
• Nicholas James Ryder, 27, was charged with speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, July 31.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 200 block of Carolina Avenue, July 30.
• Report of kidnapping in the 300 block of Aycock Street, July 30.
• Report of larceny in the 800 block of Julian Avenue with an estimated loss of $400, July 30.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Salem Street with an estimated loss of $600, July 30.
• Report of arson in the 300 block of Walker Street, July 30.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 1400 block of National Highway with an estimated loss of $50, July 30.
• Report of vandalism in the 1100 block of Trinity Street, July 31.
• Report of residential burglary in the 100 block of Hillcrest Road with an estimated loss of $600, July 31.
• Report of wire fraud in the 800 block of Leach Avenue with an estimated loss of $8,000, July 31.
• Report of larceny from a motor vehicle at Interstate 85 and mile marker 103 with an estimated loss of $500, July 31.
• Report of assault 300 block of James Avenue, July 31.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 100 block of College Street, July 31.
