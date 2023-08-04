Assault
• Noah Trevon Smith, 23, was charged with assault by strangulation, July 20.
• Kaleel Tazhay Bethea, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, July 23.
Breaking and entering
• Tommy Rodriquez Duncan, 38, was charged with breaking and entering-building, July 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Dawn Michelle Langdon, 46, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 21.
• Timothy Wayne Thomason, 37, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, July 25.
• Javier John Othiossinir, 18, was charged with open container in passenger area of vehicle, July 24.
• Rebecca Anne Cranford, 37, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, July 26.
Other charges
• Robin Jeannette Bowden, 47, was charged with trespassing, July 20.
• Jacob Daniel Bailey, 23, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 20.
• Nicholas Reid Fellers, 28, was charged with displaying false/revoked/suspended vehicle registration, July 20.
• Erica Octavia Holbrook, 42, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 22.
• Diana Katren Vega Valencia, 23, was charged with no operator’s license, July 23.
• Deandre Marque Kearns, 24, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 26.
Incidents
• Report of a drug overdose in the 900 block of Liberty Drive, July 20.
• Report of assault in the 600 block of Fisher Ferry Street, July 20.
• Report of burglary of a business in the 1200 block of E. Sunrise Avenue, July 20.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, July 20.
• Report of fraud in the 900 block of Ballpark Way with an estimated loss of $11,600, July 20.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road, July 20.
• Report of larceny at a business in the 900 block of Cooksey Drive with an estimated loss of $19, July 20.
• Report of larceny in the 400 block of James Avenue with an estimated loss of $30, July 20.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 800 block of Julian Avenue with an estimated loss of $1,301, July 21.
• Report of assault on Unity Street, July 22.
• Report of vandalism at a business in the 1300 block of Trinity Street, July 22.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 900 block of Liberty Drive, July 22.
• Report of fraud in the 700 block of Trotter Street, July 22.
• Report of property damage in the 300 block of W. Main Street, July 22.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of Culbreth Avenue, July 23.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 200 block of Church Street, July 23.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 1700 block of Liberty Drive, July 23.
• Report of vandalism in the 100 block of E. Guilford Street, July 23.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 400 block of Commercial Park Drive, July 24.
• Report of larceny in the 900 block of Fisher Ferry Street with an estimated loss of $100, July 24.
• Report of residential burglary in the 700 block of Pennington Avenue, July 25.
• Report of larceny in the 1300 block of National Highway with an estimated loss of $5,000, July 25.
• Report of larceny on Stadium Drive with an estimated loss of $5,000, July 25.
• Report of larceny in the 1300 block of Trinity Street with an estimated loss of $72, July 26.
• Report of larceny in the 300 block of Randolph Street with an estimated loss of $40, July 26.
• Report of a drug overdose on E. Main Street, July 26.
