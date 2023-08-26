Assault
• Nicholas Scott Hulin, 31, was charged with assault by strangulation, Aug. 13.
• Uthman Abdul-qahar, 25, was charged with assault by strangulation, Aug. 15.
• Aurelia Palmer, 28, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury of an officer, Aug. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Austin Tyler Sheppard, 32, was charged with fraud, Aug. 12.
• Juan Aguilar, 28, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 12.
• Justin Franklin Green, 44, was charged with larceny, Aug. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Caleb Lane West, 21, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 13.
• James Anthony Shears, 53, was charged with possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance, Aug. 14.
• Melissa Ann Wood, 38, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 15.
• Mark Alexander Gregg, 53, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Aug. 15.
Other charges
• Emily Jayne Williams, 20, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 12.
• Robin Jeannette Bowden, 47, was charged with domestic criminal trespass, Aug. 14.
• Cmaron Reid Tedder, 41, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, Aug. 14.
• Danaya Renee Beckwith, 27, was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive, Aug. 13.
• Tobias Antoine Snead, 49, was charged with driving while license revoked, Aug. 14.
• Samantha Rae Rooney, 23, was charged with failure to have liability insurance, Aug. 14.
• Alexander Rosales Gonzalez, 21, was charged with having fictitious/revoked/suspended registration, Aug. 15.
• Sarai Soriano Vega, 33, was charged with having no operator’s license, Aug. 15.
Incidents
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, Aug. 11.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 300 block of Tower Road, Aug. 12.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 300 block of Spring Street with an estimated loss of $2,965.
• Report of robbery at a business in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue with an estimated loss of $1, Aug. 12.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 1100 block of Unity Street with an estimated loss of $2,050, Aug. 12.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 200 block of Black Avenue, Aug. 12.
• Report of larceny of automobile accessories in the 100 block of Kate Drive with an estimated loss of $30, Aug. 13.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 200 block of Old Lexington Road, Aug. 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft on Loftin Street, Aug. 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 500 block of Pontiac Drive with an estimated loss of $1,500, Aug. 13.
• Report of larceny in the 400 block of Guilford Street, Aug. 13.
• Report of two incidents of larceny of automobile accessories in the 100 block of College Street with an estimated loss of $1 in both instances, Aug. 13.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 200 block of Carolina Avenue, Aug. 14.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 800 block of MLK Drive, Aug. 14.
• Report of larceny in the 100 block of Payne Road with an estimated loss of $3,000, Aug. 13.
• Report of assault on Laura Lane, Aug. 14.
• Report of motor vehicle theft from a business in the 400 block of National Highway with an estimated loss of $4,000, Aug. 14.
• Report of recovery of a stolen vehicle at Evans Avenue and Maryjames Avenue, Aug. 14.
• Report of fraud in the 200 block of Hinkle Street, Aug. 15.
• Report of fraud/false pretense in the 800 block of Fisher Ferry Street with an estimated loss of $2,700, Aug. 15.
• Report of fraud/false pretense in the 700 block of Edgewood Avenue with an estimated loss of $2,700, Aug. 15.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 300 block of Tremont Street, Aug. 15.
• Report of hit-and-run with injuries in the 1300 block of National Highway, Aug. 15.
