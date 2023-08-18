Assault
• Anthony Colen Floyd, 24, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 7.
• Sergia Esteban Grugan, 26, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Aug. 7.
• Report of motor vehicle theft on Clark Street with a loss of $3,980, Aug. 7.
• Report of robbery of an individual in the 100 block of Cloniger Drive with a loss of $1,000, Aug. 7.
• Report of residential burglary in the 700 block of English Street, Aug. 7.
• Report of larceny in the 1100 block of Randolph Street with a loss of $1,000, Aug. 7.
• Report of vandalism in the 800 block of Bryan Street, Aug. 8.
• Report of a drug overdose on Walnut Street, Aug. 8.
• Report of burglary of a business in the 1400 block of National Highway, Aug. 9.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 300 block of W. Main Street, Aug. 9.
• Report of residential burglary in the 400 block of Price Street with a loss of $308, Aug. 9.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 300 block of James Avenue with a loss of $1, Aug. 10.
• Report of vandalism in the 100 block of Jewel Street, Aug. 10.
