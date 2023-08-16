Assault
• Luis Alejandro Tapia Alvarez, 26, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, Aug. 6.
• Alice Marie Hughes, 21, was charged with simple affray, Aug. 6.
• Anthony Colen Floyd, 24, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 7.
• Matthew Corey Wagner, 34, was charged with kidnapping, Aug. 6.
• Sergio Esteban Grugan, 26, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Aug. 7.
• Report of vandalism in the 300 block of James Avenue, Aug. 5.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 800 block of Randolph Street, Aug. 5.
• Report of assault in the 900 block of Hasty School Road, Aug. 6.
• Report of assault in the 100 block of Church Street, Aug. 6.
• Report of motor vehicle theft on Clark Street, Aug. 7.
• Report of robbery of an individual in the 100 block of Cloniger Drive with an estimated loss of $1,000, Aug. 7.
• Report of residential burglary in the 700 block of English Street, Aug. 7.
• Report of larceny in the 1100 block of Randolph Street with an estimated loss of $1,000, Aug. 7.
• Report of vandalism of a business in the 800 block of Bryan Street, Aug. 8.
• Report of a drug overdose on Walnut Street, Aug. 8.
