Larceny/Theft
• Ginger Delorice Hudson, 40, was charged with larceny and driving while license revoked, July 17.
• Jonathan Michael Welborn, 31, was charged with possessing stolen goods, July 17.
• Octavio Jhovany Reyna Urbine, 34, was charged with noise violation, July 16.
• Noah Trevon Smith, 23, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 16 and July 18.
• Demauri Jamice Wellington, 29, was charged with driving while license revoked, July 17.
• Cheyenne Makayla Jones, 27, was charged with failure to wear seat belt, July 18.
• Jordan Malia Gunter, 22, was charged with speeding, July 18.
• Aderemi Shameek Kelly, 33, was charged with improper lane change, July 18.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 100 block of Pineywood Street, July 16.
• Report of fraud in the 1100 block of Randolph Street with an estimated loss of $100, July 15.
• Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1000 block of Randolph street with a loss of $52, July 16.
• Report of larceny in the 200 block of Shepard Street with an estimated loss of $150, July 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, July 17.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of Griffith Street, July 17.
• Report of physical assault in the 500 block of National Highway, July 17.
• Report of credit card fraud in the 900 block of Randolph Street, July 18.
• Report of shoplifting in the 1400 block National Highway with a loss of $1, July 18.
