Assault
• Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, July 6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, July 6.
• Acey Junior Braddy, 30, was charged with trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, July 6.
• Brian Keith Sheppard, 32, was charged with probation violation, July 5.
• Keisha Renee Hicks, 26, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, July 6.
• Elrado Devon McConico, 46, was charged with having fictitious/revoked/suspended registration, July 5.
• Michael Thomas Boles, 19, was charged with having no liability insurance, July 5.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 100 block of Mount Calvary Road with an estimated loss of $1,902, July 5.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle on Maripat Circle with an estimated loss of $600, July 5.
• Report of vandalism on Commerce Street, July 5.
• Report of larceny at a business at Interstate 85 and Lake Road with an estimated loss of $120,000, July 5.
• Report of arson at a business in the 300 block of Hill Street, July 5.
• Report of fraud in the 300 block of Meadow Road with an estimated loss of $6,458.
• Report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue, July 5.
• Report of vandalism on Summerlake Drive, July 6.
• Report of fraud at a business in the 1700 block of liberty drive with an estimated loss of $875, July 6.
• Report of larceny in the 700 block of Randolph Street, July 6.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.