Assault
• Anthony Elijah Rhames, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, June 24.
• Angelica Ceria Parson, 29, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, June 25.
• Terrence Ray Tillman, 33, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, June 25.
• Jatorian Darique Mashore, 31, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, June 26.
Breaking and entering
• Adam Jacob Thomas, 22, was charged with breaking and entering-building, June 24.
Larceny/Theft
• David Ross Anderson, 51, was charged with larceny, June 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Emmanuel Isaiah Rhames, 22, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, June 24.
Other charges
• Howard Timothy Todd, 60, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, June 24.
• Skyler Brae Vestal, 20, was charged with speeding 15 mph more than the limit, June 26.
• Touqeer Ahmad, 31, was charged with speeding 15 mph more than the limit, June 27.
• William Ray Carpenter, 43, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, June 24.
• Trevor Nathaniel Totherow, 19, was charged with resisting a public officer, June 25.
• Christopher Nicholas Blevins, 22, was charged with displaying false/revoked/suspended registration, June 27.
• Mustiem Yasin Jones, 26, was charged with operating a vehicle without registration, June 24.
• Reyna Belen Mendez, 28, was charged with no operator’s license, June 24.
• Ervin Nathaniel Brown, 30, was charged with failure to secure a passenger under 16, June 24.
• Jeffrey Glen Parsons, 40, was charged with displaying false/revoked/suspended registration, June 24.
• Justin Anthony Snyder, 43, was charged with displaying false/revoked/suspended registration, June 24.
• Vanessa Valdez, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked, June 25.
Incidents
• Report of assault in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive, June 24.
• Report of residential burglary in the 100 block of Grimes Park Drive, June 24.
• Report of larceny in the 100 block of Donvic Drive, High Point, June 24.
• Report of larceny in the 400 block of Pennington Avenue, June 24.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, June 24.
• Report of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Montlieu Avenue, June 24.
• Report of assault on Salem Street, June 25.
• Report of a drug overdose on Goforth Drive, June 25.
• Report of shoplifting in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, June 26.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle on E. Sunrise Avenue, June 26.
• Report of fraud in the 700 block of Douglas Drive, June 26.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 100 block of College Street, June 26.
• Report of motor vehicle theft from a business in the 600 block of Lexington Avenue, June 26.
• Report of a drug overdose at U.S. 29/70 and N.C. 109, June 26.
