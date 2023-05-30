Larceny/Theft
• Christopher Robert Chappell, 40, Cannon Street, was charged with felony larceny, May 21.
• Robin Leanne Byerly, 32, was charged with felony larceny, May 24.
Other Charges
• D’Seana Jaquan Butler, 25, Randolph Street, was charged with resisting a public officer, May 21.
• Michael David Harless, 22, Randolph Street, was charged with communicating threats, May 23.
• Joseph Junior May, 43, West Colonial Drive, was charged with failure to appear, May 24.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, May 21.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 1200 block of Liberty Drive, May
22.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, May 22.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the
100 block of Donvic Drive, High Point, May 22.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 700 block of East Main Street, May 23.
• Police were investigating a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at a location
in the beginning block of Unity Street, May 23.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the beginning block of Liberty Drive, May
23.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 200 block of Moon Street, May 23.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the beginning block of Liberty Drive, May 23.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, May 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 400 block of National Highway, May 24.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 100 block of Liberty Drive, May 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 400 block of Brewer Street, May 24.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street, May 24.
• Police were investigating a report of assault at a location in the 900 block of West Holl Hill Road, May 24.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 400 block of Unity Street, May 25.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 800 block of Mary James Avenue, May 25.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 400 block of Unity Street, May 25.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1200 block of Unity Street, May 25.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny of automobile accessories at a location in the 100 block of National Highway, May 25.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, May 25.
