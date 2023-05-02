Alcohol/Drugs
• Benjie Antonio Harris, 37, Mary James Avenue, was charged with DWI, April 23.
• Raheem Lashawn Jeffery, 30, Randolph Street, was charged with felony larceny, April 24.
• David Wayne McBridge, 70, Black Road, was charged with allowing a dog to run at large, April 25.
• Police were investigating a report of property damage at a location in the 200 block of Kendall Mill Road, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 500 block of Will Johnson Road, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the beginning block of Cates Avenue, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the beginning block of Leaf Ridge Court, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 400 block of Griffith Street, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue, April 24.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud — wire/computer/electronic manipulation at a location in the 700 block of Harrington Street, April 25.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 400 block of Lexington Avenue, April 25.
