Alcohol/Drugs
• Joseph David Peace, 38, Freedle Drive, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, May 20.
Updated: May 26, 2023 @ 9:23 pm
• Sabert Joseph Hughes, 64, Midway School Road, was charged with DWI, May 20.
• Robin Leanne Byerly, 32, Liberty Drive, was charged with larceny, May 17.
• Robert Blake Teague-Maxwell, 32, New Bowers Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possessing stolen goods, May 20.
• Jessica Leeanne Couch, 32, Freedle Drive, was charged with probation violation, May 20.
• Nathan James Hedrick, 35, Freedle Drive, was charged with felony breaking and entering, May 20.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud false pretense at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, May 17.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny of automobile accessories at a location in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive, May 17.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1100 block of Kendall Mill Road, May 18.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1000 block of N.C. National Highway, May 18.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 100 block of Johnia Court, May 18.
• Police were investigating a report of counterfeiting — buying/receiving at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, May 18.
• Police were investigating a report of possession/concealing stolen property at a location along Interstate 85 South near the Lake Road exit, May 20.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud — impersonation at a location in the 700 block of Nance Drive, May 20.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 900 block of Doak Street, May 20.
• Police were investigating a report of an animal bite at a location in the 100 block of Rebecca Drive, May 20.
