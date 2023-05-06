Assault
• Isaac Gage Brown, 18, Blair Street, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, April 27.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Wendell Keith England, 50, East Main Street, was charged with possession of marijuana, April 29.
• James Theodore Nichols, 43, Salem Street, was charged with felony larceny, April 29.
• Daniel Bernard Flood, 47, Pineywood Road, was charged with felony larceny, April 30.
• Julius Isiah Mays, 18, Randolph Street, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, May 1.
• Carlos Alberto Rodriguez, 22, National Highway, was charged with no operator license, April 29.
• Thomas Joseph Neal, 42, Cloniger Drive, was charged with failure to appear, April 29.
• Police were investigating a report of littering public/private places at a location in the 200 block of National Highway, April 26.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, April 26.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, April 26.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the beginning block of Ranchor Drive, April 26.
• Police were investigating a report of forgery — using/uttering at a location in the 1800 block of Liberty Drive, April 26.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 200 block of West Main Street, April 27.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, April 29.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 600 block of Fisher Ferry Street, April 30.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, April 30.
• Police were investigating a report of possessing/concealing weapons at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, April 30.
• Police were investigating a report of non-residential burglary at a location in the 7000 block of Ball Park Road, May 1.
• Police were investigating a report of rape at an unspecified location, May 1.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud, flim-flam/confidence games/trickery at a location in the 200 block of Albertson Road, May 2.
