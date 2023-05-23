Assault
• Andralius Fazant Culbreth, 27, Turner Street, was charged with assault serious bodily injury, May 14.
Other Charges
• James Edward Gregg, 54, Tremont Street, was charged with felony parole violation, May 14.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of an animal bite at a location in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, May 13.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 300 block of Winston Street, May 13.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, May 13.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1500 block of N.C. Highway 109 South, May 13.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 6000 block of Ball Park Road, May 13.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 300 block of Turner Street, May 14.
• Police were investigating a report of an animal bite at a location in the 500 block of Reid Street, May 14.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 500 block of Carlton Street, May 14.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 300 block of Crestview Drive, May 14.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the beginning block of Laura Lane, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a runaway at a location in the 500 block of Lexington Avenue, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a runaway at a location in the 500 block of National Highway, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 100 block of Randolph Street, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 100 block of Hardeman Street, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1200 block of National Highway, May 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 200 block of North Road, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the beginning block of Unity Street, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 2900 block of North Main Street, High Point, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 600 block of English Street, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 600 block of Davidson Street, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 100 block of Salem Street, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 300 block of Fife Street, May 16.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 400 block of Brewer Street, May 16.
