Alcohol/Drugs
• David Stewart Sebastian, 61, Fisher Ferry Street, was charged with driving while subject to impairing substance, May 10.
• Joseph Lee Duckworth, 52, Don Truell Lane, was charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug, May 11.
• Christian Ntxhw Vue, 31, Liberty Drive, was charged with felony larceny, May 10.
• Tyvon Isaiah Mabry, 18, Unity Street, was charged with communicating threats, May 10.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 100 block of Carmalt Street, May 10.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 300 block of Cloniger Drive, May 10.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 1000 block of Liberty Arms Court, May 10.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 100 block of Don Truell Lane, May 10.
