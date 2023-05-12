Charges
• Raheem Lashawn Jeffery, 30, Irene Street, was charged with second-degree trespassing, May 3.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 400 block of James Avenue, May 2.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 700 block of Field Street, May 3.
• Police were investigating a report of buying/receiving stolen property at a location in the 300 block of Spring Street, May 3.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, May 4.
• Police were investigating a report of non-residential burglary at a location in the 7000 block of Ball Park Road, May 4.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 1800 block of Liberty Drive, May 4.
• Police were investigating a report of extortion at a location in the 300 block of Salem Street, May 4.
• Police were investigating a report of commercial robbery at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, May 5.
