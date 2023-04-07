Alcohol/Drugs
• Patrick Conley Loflin, 33, National Highway, was charged with DWI, April 2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 7:10 pm
• Patrick Conley Loflin, 33, National Highway, was charged with DWI, April 2.
• David Ross Fields, 33, Dillon Street, was charged with attempted larceny, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at a location in the 700 block of Unity Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of property damage at a location in the 200 block of Church Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 300 block of West Main Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of tampering with a motor vehicle at a location in the 700 block of Dillon Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of breaking and entering at a location in the 100 block of West Main Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 900 block of Fisher Ferry Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of robbery at a location in the 300 block of West Main Street, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of robbery at a location in the 900 block of West Cooksey Drive, April 2.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 100 block of Browning Drive, April 3.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug complaint at a location in the beginning block of Marietta Court, April 3.
• Police were investigating a report of a larceny at a location in the 2100 block of Fisher Ferry Street, April 3.
• Police were investigating a report of non-residential burglary at a location in the 1600 block of Blair Street, April 4.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.