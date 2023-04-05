Alcohol/Drugs
• Roger Keith Everhart, 59, Liberty Drive, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, March 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Roger Keith Everhart, 59, Liberty Drive, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, March 30.
• Cameron Reid Tedder, 40, Candlestick Drive, was charged with communicating threats, March 29.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, March 29.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 400 block of Moore Street, March 29.
• Police were investigating a report of a sex offense at an unspecified location, March 29.
• Police were investigating a report of kidnapping at a location in the 500 block of Duke Street, March 30.
• Police were investigating a report of abuse of a disabled or neglected adult at a location in the 100 block of Hedrick Street, March 30.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 5000 block of Ball Park Road, March 30.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1200 block of National Highway, March 30.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1200 block of National Highway, March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.